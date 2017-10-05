MADD urges Alberta pursue public model on cannabis to ensure safety first

EDMONTON — The advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants Alberta to sell marijuana through government-run stores — at least in the short term — to ensure public safety before profits.

Andrew Murie, the head of the organization, says private sales might work down the road, but now it's important government focuses on public safety when marijuana is legalized next July.

Many groups are reacting to Alberta's plan to set the legal age of cannabis consumption at 18 while debating whether it should sell the product or let private entrepreneurs do it.

The Alberta Medical Association says the minimum age should be 21, because cannabis can harm brain development in youth.

The Alberta Liquor Store Association says it should be allowed to sell cannabis in physically separate sections of their stores, saying the infrastructure and regulations are already in place.