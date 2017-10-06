22-year-old dies after being struck by LRT
Edmonton police say the man was wearing ear-buds and didn't hear the train coming
A 22-year-old man died after he was struck by an LRT in Edmonton Friday morning.
According to a press release from police, the man accidentally walked into the path of the LRT at 115A Street and 60 Avenue at 11:55 a.m.
Witnesses reported he was wearing ear-buds at the time and was crossing northbound in a marked pedestrian crossing.
“This is a very unfortunate accident and very tragic for his family,” Edmonton Police Service Sgt. Rick Evans of Major Collision Investigation Unit said in the release. “Investigations reveal that after stopping for the eastbound train to pass, he didn’t hear the westbound LRT when walking in the crossing and walked into its path.”
