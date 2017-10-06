News / Edmonton

Edmonton police looking for white pickup that struck pedestrian, took off

EDMONTON — A 40-year-old man has been seriously hurt after being hit by a pickup truck in Edmonton.

Police say the man had life-threatening head injuries after the truck hit him while he was crossing a street in the area of 82 Street and 130 Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

It's not known if he was in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Police say the driver of the truck did not stop.

The truck is a 2011 white Ford F-250 Superduty crew with a long box and licence plate BDC 1081.

It is also described as being covered with thick white/grey dust, having a construction rack/rebar in the box with "Backrack" on it, tinted windows and damage to the front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

