Edmonton police looking for white pickup that struck pedestrian, took off
EDMONTON — A 40-year-old man has been seriously hurt after being hit by a pickup truck in Edmonton.
Police say the man had life-threatening head injuries after the truck hit him while he was crossing a street in the area of 82 Street and 130 Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday.
It's not known if he was in a crosswalk when he was hit.
Police say the driver of the truck did not stop.
The truck is a 2011 white Ford F-250 Superduty crew with a long box and licence plate BDC 1081.
It is also described as being covered with thick white/grey dust, having a construction rack/rebar in the box with "Backrack" on it, tinted windows and damage to the front end.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.