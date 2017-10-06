Guardians charged in 2014 death of underweight girl who had brain injury

EDMONTON — Alberta Mounties have laid charges in a high-profile case of a four-year-old girl who died in government care.

RCMP say Brenda Rabbit, who is 56, and 55-year-old Clyde Rabbit, — who were the child's relatives and guardians — each face one count of failing to provide the necessities of life.

The accused from Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, have been released on bail and are to appear in court Nov. 9.

Serenity Rabbit had a severe brain injury when she was taken to hospital and doctors noticed she was underweight and had multiple bruises.

She remained on life support for about a week before she died.

Serenity's death drew criticism and concern when details became public, and Premier Rachel Notley struck an all-party panel to come up with ways to improve child welfare in the province.

Earlier this year, Alberta introduced legislation to increase the power of the child and youth advocate to investigate deaths of children in government care. It has been reported that the advocate's office was denied critical information in examining Serenity's case.

The aboriginal girl had been in foster care for two years before she was placed in what is called kinship care, a program that aims to keep children with relatives and maintain ties to their culture and communities.