Advanced voting turnout down from last municipal election

Advance voter turnout is down from 2013 in Edmonton so far, according to numbers released Tuesday.

In the first five days, 7,241 Edmontonians went to advanced polls, compared to 8,438 after five days in the last election.

Edmonton Elections decided to open on holiday Monday "as a new convenience for voters," and another 1,254 turned out, bringing the total to 8,495 after six days.

“There are a number of voting opportunities still available, including four more days of advance voting. We encourage every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote,” Director of Elections Iain MacLean said in a press release.

Advance voting closes at 7 p.m. on Friday and election day is Monday.