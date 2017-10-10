'He has a calming effect': MacEwan University researchers looks at effects of pets in class

Every Thursday, Assistant Professor, Andrea Chute’s first year nursing students enters her class without acknowledging her as they are too busy doting over her dog, Gizmo.

The Australian shepherd mix comes to class once a week as part of a research study on the impact of a wellness dog in the classroom for a new program at MacEwan University called Pets Assisting with Student Success (PAWS).

“He has a calming effect in the classroom,” said Chute, who is also co-founder of PAWS.

Students interact with Gizmo for the first ten and last five minutes of class while during he will sit at the front of one of the student’s feet.

“Even if the students are having a really bad day and they are really stressed, as soon as they take that ten minutes with him then they can focus on my class.”

At the end of the semester, focus groups will be held with the students to see the effects of having a wellness dog in class.

The idea for the study came from other co-founder of PAWS, Melanie Neumeier, who brought a dog she was sitting, to her class one day last winter semester.

She said at the end of the class, a student came forward and admitted to checking Facebook for a good 20 minutes during all her other classes but was less distracted that day because of the presence of the dog.

“She said ‘I would see what the dog was doing but then I’m not lost staring at the dog for half an hour and miss everything. I just look at the dog and then I’m back to paying attention to what you are doing,” Neumeier said.

She said she discussed the idea of having an offscreen distraction available for students and they decided to incorporate it into their program.

PAWS program

Chute co-founded the Pets Assisting with Student Success (PAWS) program with fellow nursing assistant professor Melanie Neumeier.

It’s a drop-in program where students and faculty can drop in at Home Care Lab in the Robbins Health Learning Centre and play with dogs or cats to help reduce stress.

The animals are temperament and obedience tested by the Chimo Animal Assisted Wellness and Learning Society (CAAWLS).

The drop-in program and the wellness dog in classroom are both research studies part of the program.

The drop-in takes place twice a week with dogs on Wednesday and cats on Friday.

Participation in the research work at the drop-in centre is voluntary. It involves filling out a survey measuring their perceived stress, so asking them how they felt before going in and then again after leaving.

Aidan Stroud, a student at MacEwan has been taking advantage of the program ever since he discovered it while walking in the building.

“I felt a little overwhelmed, it was the beginning of a long day,” he said.

Stroud said he was walking in the building when he saw the sign and decided to go check it out, a decision he was glad he made.

“It was very relaxing. I felt refreshed after,” he said.

Chute and Neumeier both agree that university students have a lot of stress to deal and they are trying to figure out if having animals around makes a difference.