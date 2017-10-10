Netflix turning Edmonton diner into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return

Edmonton's Route 99 Diner will go undercover as Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for a couple of hours this Friday to celebrate the second season of popular Netflix series, Riverdale.

The milkshape shop featured prominently in the Archie comics series, which inspired the gritty on-screen adaptation that premiered earlier this year.

The event is happening from 7-11 p.m. this Friday and the first 200 guests will get free milkshakes, while facing an Archie-style dilemma, choosing between Betty (Old-Fashioned Vanilla) and Veronica (Double Chocolate).