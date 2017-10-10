Netflix turning Edmonton diner into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return
Temporary milkshake shops are popping up across Canada to mark second season of popular show
Edmonton's Route 99 Diner will go undercover as Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for a couple of hours this Friday to celebrate the second season of popular Netflix series, Riverdale.
The milkshape shop featured prominently in the Archie comics series, which inspired the gritty on-screen adaptation that premiered earlier this year.
The event is happening from 7-11 p.m. this Friday and the first 200 guests will get free milkshakes, while facing an Archie-style dilemma, choosing between Betty (Old-Fashioned Vanilla) and Veronica (Double Chocolate).
Route 99 diner is at 8820 99 St NW,
