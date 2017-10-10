Stealing more than your heart: Online dating scams on the rise in Alberta, RCMP say

If the date you met online is asking you to transfer them money, it's time to see other people.

RCMP say it's not you, it's them.

In a release, officials are warning of an increase in online dating scams over the past few years, as more and more people get scammed into giving money to people who claim to be in love with them.

There have been 56 victims in the Alberta RCMP jurisdictions, the release says, who have been scammed out of a total of $3.6 million.

"Romance scams are a serious crime that can cause irreversible financial and emotional ruin for the victim,” Cst. Scott Noseworthy said in the release.

He said people over 50 are the most age group most commonly targeted, and it’s especially hard for them because they “have less opportunity to rebuild and recover from the losses.”

Scammers usually claim to have a health related emergency, he added.

The RCMP say there might be more victims out there who have not reported the crime out of embarassment.

Although it is hard to know the intentions of a person, especially if you are meeting them online, the release says it is important to take steps to be cautious:

· Claiming to be from your area but is living or travelling abroad. (Get Cyber Safe)

· Expressing strong feelings for you after very little time. (Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre)

· Saying they can’t meet in person due to a tragic event. (Get Cyber Safe)

· Making plans to meet but then coming up with excuses at the last minute.