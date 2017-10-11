Alberta's first survey of transgender youth reveals 'disturbing and alarming' trends

The first survey of transgender youth in Alberta highlights the importance of not “outing” kids to their parents, according to one of its lead authors.

The Alberta Trans Youth Survey, released Wednesday to coincide with International Coming Out Day, showed many trans youth age 14-25 are facing violence, discrimination and significant healthcare barriers.

Almost two thirds of teenage trans youth reported they could not access mental health services, and 91 per cent of those said it was because they did not want their parents to know.

More than 80 per cent of trans teens surveyed said their family members did not understand them or only understood them a little, while almost one in three reported having run away from home.

“Many of them don’t access mental health services because they don’t want their parents to find out. So we see a big barrier here,” said Kristopher Wells with the University of Alberta, one of the report’s lead authors.

Wells said the numbers underscore that trans youth should not not be “outed” to their parents if they disclose their gender identity or join a Gay-Straight Alliance at school.

The report brings other “disturbing and alarming” issues to light as well, he said.

Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed reported having self harmed, while 67 per cent under 18 had seriously considered suicide – and 41 per cent made at least one attempt.

Almost 70 per cent of those surveyed said they had experienced sexual harassment, and 35 per cent of those under 18 reported they had been physically threatened or injured in the past year.

The report makes four main recommendations, including: increased support for families of trans youth, safer school environments, knowledgeable and inclusive healthcare services, and directly engaging transgender youth and their families when developing policies and programs to help them.

“We need to do a better job of listening to (transgender youth), learning from them, and really taking action to improve their health, education and community and family experiences,” Wells said.