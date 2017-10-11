Central Alberta could see 'significant' snowfall Wednesday

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of central Alberta it says could see as much as 10 to 15 cm of snow by Wednesday night.

A low pressure system will mean snow during the day, which will taper off by evening.

The affected area stretches from Fort McMurray and Fort MacKay in the north to Lac La Biche in the south. St. Paul, Cold Lake, Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca, and Bonnyville are also affected.

Officials point out that snow could make travel on highways, roads and walkways difficult.

Snow has already fallen in several areas in the province, according to the website. Unofficial snowfall amounts, in centimetres, as of 9 a.m. include: