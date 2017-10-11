Chili's to close nine Alberta restaurants

Chili’s Grill & Bar will close nine of their locations in Alberta, but is keeping their Banff and airport locations open.

Chili’s operates five airport locations in Canada and they will all remain open. Chili’s did not provide a specific reason for closing the locations but said they base their closures on store performance.

“We are extremely grateful to our loyal Guests who have visited our Alberta restaurants over the years,” a Chili’s Grill & Bar spokesperson said in an email statement. “Chili’s constantly reviews the performance of its restaurants and from time to time will make the tough decision to close a location based on evaluative criteria.”