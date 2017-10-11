LIVE: Watch the final Edmonton mayoral debate
The 13 candidates face-off for the final time before Edmonton goes to the polls on Monday.
The 13 people vying for Edmonton's top political seat will speak and take questions at a forum Wednesday evening, in the last official candidate debate before Monday's election.
The forum is happening at the Italian Cultural Center at 14230-133 Ave from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
This is the second time candidates have faced off in a forum. In the first event last month, LRT, bike lanes, photo radar, property taxes, accountability and the future of the Coliseum were popular topics.
This time, the public will also have a chance to ask questions.
Watch here for a live Facebook feed from the event starting at 6:30.
