LIVE: Watch the final Edmonton mayoral debate

The 13 people vying for Edmonton's top political seat will speak and take questions at a forum Wednesday evening, in the last official candidate debate before Monday's election.

The forum is happening at the Italian Cultural Center at 14230-133 Ave from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

This is the second time candidates have faced off in a forum. In the first event last month, LRT, bike lanes, photo radar, property taxes, accountability and the future of the Coliseum were popular topics.

This time, the public will also have a chance to ask questions.

