Video: Police seek public's help after man allegedly stole a phone from a woman in a wheelchair

Edmonton police are asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly stole a phone from a woman using a wheelchair.

On Wednesday, Oct 4, a woman waiting for a DATS bus near 16 Avenue and 48 Street around 7 a.m. told police that a male suspect had approached her and asked to borrow her phone to call his grandmother.

When she handed him the phone, the man allegedly ran away with it.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Indigenous male in his 20s. He is about 5'10'' and weighs about 190 pounds.

Police are releasing video and stills in the hopes he can be identified.