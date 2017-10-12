ASIRT investigating after Edmonton police officer allegedly shoots driver

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an Oct. 3 incident where an Edmonton police officer allegedly shot a driver during an altercation.

In an news release, ASIRT says Edmonton police officers with the Specialized Traffic Apprehension Team were conducting investigations near 44 Avenue and 211 Street at around 9:30 p.m. The investigation was in connection to suspicious vehicle activity.

When the officers located three vehicles, one fled the area while police stopped the other two. One of the two remaining vehicles stopped and the driver was detained.

The driver of the second vehicle, which had two occupants, attempted to flee, which led to a confrontation. At this time, the second vehicle hit a police car and the officer discharged his gun, injuring the driver of the vehicle, ASIRT said.

The second vehicle hit a ditch and police were able to detain the occupants. Officers administered emergency aid to the 22-year-old driver, and he was transported to hospital, treated and released into police custody the next day.

The other vehicle occupants was arrested and later released.

ASIRT is investigating the police officer’s conduct and the circumstances that led into the vehicle driver’s injuries.