RCMP investigating after calf shot by arrow east of Edmonton

Elk Point RCMP are investigating after a calf was allegedly shot by an arrow on a rural property near the town east of Edmonton.

In the early afternoon of Sept 24, officers responded to a report of animal cruelty, and found an injured calf. They believe the animal was shot sometime between Sept. 23 and 24, and are now asking for the public's assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or local police.