Suspects wanted for crime spree on the loose, armed and dangerous

RCMP are warning the public about several armed and dangerous individuals accused of a crime spree that went through Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Vegreville and crossed over into Saskatchewan.

The crime spree involved multiple armed carjackings, a robbery, a police chase, as well as a report of shots fired in Sherwood Park.

In a news release, Edmonton police say they responded to a report of a carjacking near 118 Avenue and 104 Street at around 11:45 p.m. A woman’s black Ford Fusion was allegedly stolen.

Not long after, officers responded to a report of a woman being robbed near 106 Avenue and 92 Street at around 11:55 p.m. Police say the vehicle resembled the same one used in the carjacking incident 10 minutes earlier.

Edmonton police began following the black Ford Fusion, and notified Strathcona County RCMP that the car appeared to be fleeing to Sherwood Park at about 12:30 a.m.

At the same time, Strathcona County RCMP received a report of shots being fired at the Holiday Inn Express on Broadmoor Boulevard. According to police, a male was shot in the shoulder and neck area.

The individual was conscious with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and treated.

Then, at 12:35 a.m., police received a report of the black Ford Fusion being involved in another carjacking, this time with a shotgun, at the Flying “J” gas station. A black Chrysler 300 with a Saskatchewan licence plate was stolen, and both the Ford Fusion and the Chrysler 300 fled the area.

RCMP later found a black Ford Fusion on fire on Highway 16 and Range Road 195, but cannot confirm it is the same car that was stolen.

Police say the Chrysler 300 was seen speeding through the Vegreville area and was later found in Saskatchewan. Police believe the individual or individuals responsible are in Saskatchewan and are on the loose.