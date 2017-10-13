Edmonton Police releases photos of suspects involved in string of convenience store robberies
Police say seven convenience stores have been robbed by the same suspects since August
Edmonton Police Service are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a string of convenience store robberies between August and October.
In a release, police said they believe two to four suspects have targeted at least seven convenience stores in the early weekend hours, all on the south side of Edmonton.
The suspects are described as in their early 20s, Caucasian or Indigenous, approximately between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with slim builds.
Police allege the suspects have stolen undisclosed amounts of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets, while using a weapon.
Details of the convenience store robberies are as follows:
Friday. Aug. 11, 2017 around 4 a.m. in the area of 114 Street and 17 Avenue SW.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Towne Centre Blvd.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 199 Street and 8 Avenue SW.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 around 3:30 a.m. in the area of 114 Street and 17 Avenue SW.
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 149 Street and 45 Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 around 2:20 a.m. in the area of 17 Avenue and Mill Woods Road.
Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 around 4:45 a.m. in the area of 17 Avenue and Mill Woods Road.
Anyone with any information should contact the Edmonton Police Services.
