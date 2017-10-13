Edmonton police responds to gun complaint that turns out to be halloween prop

Edmonton Police responded to a report of a weapon in the city's northeast Friday morning, but it turned out to be a student walking to school with a Halloween toy, according to a release.

Officers responded to the area of 144 Avenue and 58 Street Friday morning and found the student matching the description. He was wearing a mask and carrying a toy gun.

As Halloween approaches, police are asking people to be mindful of costume props, like fake weapons, that can be mistake for the real thing.

Last year EPS developed the Fake Gun, Real Danger campaign, to raise awareness of the use of fake guns.