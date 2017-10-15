Balwin School sets sights on 'mini food bank' to feed community

Balwin School is looking beyond its walls to battle hunger in the community.

Two teachers at the elementary school have applied for a $65,000 Aviva Community Fund grant that, if successful, would allow them to set up a “mini food bank” for all families in need, regardless of whether they have a student at the school.

“We just want to help the community battle the problem of food affordability. And then that helps benefit our community as well as our students,” said Grade 4 teacher Patricia Mosby.

The northeast Edmonton community is home to a high number of refugee, low-income and new immigrant families.

A lack of nutrition makes it harder for kids to focus and do well in school, Mosby said.

She said food affordability has proven to be a significant factor in students’ lack of nutrition. Many do not come to school with breakfast or lunch, and those who do often bring “pre-packaged, high-sodium, non-nutritious” food.

Teachers often keep a "small stock" of snacks in their desk for kids.

“Our parents are great. We have wonderful parents, wonderful children,” Mosby said.

“(Nutritious food) is just not affordable. Last year, one head of romaine lettuce was over $3. And if you’re feeding a family of four or five, that’s not realistic.”

The school already has a breakfast program through E4C, as well as a snack program, weekly donations from COBS bread and hot lunches every Friday.

But Mosby said that’s not enough to fill the need, not to mention the needs of the broader community.

If Balwin gets the grant, teachers will speak with community leaders to identify and nominate families outside of the school who could benefit the mini food bank – which will be stocked with fresh fruit, vegetable and meat baskets.

“It’s affecting everybody,” Mosby said. “And then that can multiply out into their parents and then children at home, grandparents, aunts, uncles who are in the community as well.”

Voting is open until Thursday at avivacommunityfund.org