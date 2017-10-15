Edmonton Votes 2017: What you need to know

On Election Day, voting stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must vote at the designated voting station for their ward. Voters are recommended to check the Where to Vote tool immediately before voting because voting station locations may change.

Voters must provide valid identification, be at least 18 years of age, a Canadian citizen, a resident of the City of Edmonton, and must have started living in Alberta on or before April 16 , 2017. You are only allowed to vote once.

Valid identification includes an Alberta driver’s licence, a personal cheque or bank/credit statement, or a utility bill. Passports, Alberta health cards and student or work ID are not accepted.

By now, voters should have received a Where to Vote card at their home. The cards include voter eligibility, how to find information on your ward’s candidates and the voting station location. All that information is also available on the city’s website.

A letter of attestation is considered suitable identification for residents in an institutional voting station, such as a seniors residence or other supportive living facilities. Edmonton Elections will also be bringing the vote to hospitals and shelters on Election Day. For more information on that, contact elections@edmonton.ca.

All of the voting stations are wheelchair accessible.

Under provincial legislation, employees are entitled to three consecutive hours to vote. Based on their working hours, they could be entitled to time off work. For example, if you are working 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you are not entitled to take any time off because you still have three consecutive hours after work to vote.

If an employee was working from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., they could take off two hours in the morning or one hour in the evening so they have three consecutive hours to vote. Time off is at the convenience of the employer, but they cannot deduct pay or penalize employees for taking time to vote.