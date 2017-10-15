Five key moments from the 2017 Edmonton election campaign trial
It's been 28 busy days since candidates flooded City Hall to file paperwork to run for mayor, city council and both school boards, but we're finally here; on Monday Edmontonians head to the polls to choose the leaders who will shape the city for the next four years. Here are 5 key moments from the campaign trail.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
View 5 photoszoom
1. Record number of candidates running
There are 132 candidates seats on council or the public and Catholic school boards, which is the highest number in Edmonton history, and a decent increase from the last election, in 2013, which saw 119 people vying for public office. The last record was set in 1986, with 120 candidates.
2. Family Matters
This election also saw three sets of family members running simultaneous campaigns, a new phenomenon for Edmonton. There's a father-son duo running for different city council seats, a father-daughter pair running for two Catholic School Board seats, and the son of the acclaimed chair of the Edmonton Public School Board is also running for council. Got it?
3. The Sweetie Spat
The first mayoral forum opened up with a caught-on-camera argument between Carla Frost and Bob Ligertwood. Frost claimed that Ligertwood called her “sweetie” and threatened to "knock you out," for doing so, at which point Ligertwood asked for security claiming he was threatened.
4. #WhoIsHenryMak
He's the candidate who sparked a thousand online speculations. After one mayoral candidate, Henry Mak, failed to show up to any public events, sending his agent George Lam instead, internet sleuths wondered if he was even real. Elections Edmonton confirmed that a person who used a valid ID signed themselves up on nomination day, but Mak remains elusive.
5. Campaign Vandalism
Several candidates in Ward 9 saw an uptick in vandalism this campaign season. Vandals smashed and scratched a candidate’s personal car and the car of one of his volunteers with campaign stickers in early September. Some candidates had their signs slashed or ripped by vandals. It got to the point where some even considered bringing security to forums, although in the end they decided against it.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
After a lifetime in captivity, the children of Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman begin to heal
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming