Five key moments from the 2017 Edmonton election campaign trial

1. Record number of candidates running

There are 132 candidates seats on council or the public and Catholic school boards, which is the highest number in Edmonton history, and a decent increase from the last election, in 2013, which saw 119 people vying for public office. The last record was set in 1986, with 120 candidates.

2. Family Matters

This election also saw three sets of family members running simultaneous campaigns, a new phenomenon for Edmonton. There's a father-son duo running for different city council seats, a father-daughter pair running for two Catholic School Board seats, and the son of the acclaimed chair of the Edmonton Public School Board is also running for council. Got it?

3. The Sweetie Spat

The first mayoral forum opened up with a caught-on-camera argument between Carla Frost and Bob Ligertwood. Frost claimed that Ligertwood called her “sweetie” and threatened to "knock you out," for doing so, at which point Ligertwood asked for security claiming he was threatened.

4. #WhoIsHenryMak

He's the candidate who sparked a thousand online speculations. After one mayoral candidate, Henry Mak, failed to show up to any public events, sending his agent George Lam instead, internet sleuths wondered if he was even real. Elections Edmonton confirmed that a person who used a valid ID signed themselves up on nomination day, but Mak remains elusive.

5. Campaign Vandalism