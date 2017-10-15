Low turnout expected at Monday's election: Poli sci professor

It’s likely that one-third or fewer of eligible voters will turn up to the polls in Edmonton on Monday, according to one political science professor.

“If we are to go by the advanced polls, and the lack of a compelling mayoral race, I think everything is portending a low voter turnout,” Chaldeans Mensah at MacEwan University said Friday.

“I will be very surprised if we beat the previous election’s turnout.”

Edmonton’s voter turnout was 34.5 per cent in 2013, which was a slight improvement over 33.4 per cent in the 2010 election.

Advanced voting surged in the final days of the Edmonton election campaign, reaching 26,198 by the end of Friday. After the first six days of advanced polling, the city had recorded just 8,500 votes. In the final three days, nearly 12,000 came out to vote.

“We’ve seen a fairly good increase,” Iain MacLean, the city’s director of elections, said Friday.

“I really want to encourage people to take advantage of the opportunity and to get out on Monday and vote.”

Mensah said this year’s race is likely to see numbers in the low thirties and it’s possible it could dip lower.

He said a higher percentage of voters will likely turn out in Wards 4, 5 and 9 where there are no incumbents running, however, and in Wards 6 and 8 where new faces could give sitting councillors a strong run.

“What is interesting is that we have some real compelling races at the ward level, especially the vacant ones, and that could actually entice people to come out and vote,” Mensah said.

On the school board level, Mensah said incumbents are likely to win solely on name recognition.

Despite the attention the races have been getting, Mensah says many voters will likely forego choosing a trustee.