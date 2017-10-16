Officials notify 323 people possibly exposed to tuberculosis in Edmonton

Alberta Health Services notified 323 people Monday potentially exposed to a case of tuberculosis at a continuing care facility in Edmonton.

In a release officials say there is no risk to the public, and risk of transmission among those affected is also "low."

Anyone possibly exposed has received a notification letter with information on screening and treatment, if required.

The province's TB Services and Communicable Disease Control Teams is working with the Edmonton Zone Medical Officer of Health to manage follow up screening.

AHS officials say they are informing the public as a matter of transparancy, and will not be releasing any case-specific details.