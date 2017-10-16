Alberta says 323 people may have been exposed to TB at Edmonton facility

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says 323 people may have been exposed to tuberculosis at a seniors facility in the Edmonton area.

Alberta Health Services says it has notified these people to be tested for the infectious bacterial disease and to be treated if necessary.

Officials say the general public is not at risk.

The name of the continuing care facility was not released.

Tuberculosis usually affects the lungs and is spread to others through the air through coughing, sneezing or even talking.

Last month, Alberta Health Services announced that staff and children at a daycare in Calgary may have exposed to a case of tuberculosis.