Breaking: Don Iveson re-elected Mayor of Edmonton in decisive victory Monday

Don Iveson swept into his second term as mayor Monday night with a decisive victory, claiming the seat over a field of 12 rivals.

Iveson was widely expected to win, and as results started to come in he shot quickly to a clear lead, with 73 per cent of the vote after 14 of 249 polling stations reported.

Although Iveson did not face any competitors with significant name recognition or council experience, the crowded field meant an eventful 28-day campaign. At one mayoral forum, challenger Carla Frost threated to punch candidate Bob Ligertwood, after he alleged called her “sweetie.”

Another candidate, David Mak, refused to appear in public and at one point had online sleuths wondering if he existed. Iveson’s most high profile challenger was Don Koziak, a perennial candidate who manages the Chateau Louis Hotel and Conference Centre, and proposed bringing back smoking in public areas.

Despite the lack of serious challengers, Iveson said he still views the results of the race as a vote of confidence in his leadership.

The mood in the Quartz Room, lit with green lights to match Iveson's campaign colours, was celebratory as longtime supporters celebrated another 4 years.

Lorraine Kuffner had stuck Iveson buttons and photos on her walker for the evening.

"I really truly believe he was the best of the lot. He’s done a good job, he’s professional, he’s intelligent, he will represent Edmonton strongly," she said.

Jerry Goodswimmer said Iveson was the first mayor to take First Nations and Indigenous issues seriously.