Voter turnout dips below 2013 in first Edmonton Elections update

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there had been 15,758 votes cast in the Edmonton municipal election, according to city numbers.

That's with 140 of 189 voting stations reporting.

Highest turnout so far is in Ward 8 (2,118 vots) where incumbent Ben Hederson is running again. Lowest is in Ward 12 (821 votes), currently represented by incumbent Moe Banga.

“We’re encouraging all eligible citizens to get out and vote today,” Returning Officer Linda Sahli said in a release. “Your designated voting station is open until 8 p.m.”

That turnout number, the city's first update of the day on voter turnout, is approximately 13 per cent less than the same time in the last election in 2013, when just over 18,000 people had cast a vote.

MacEwan University Political Science Professor Chaldeans Mensah told Metro last week that the lack of a "compelling" mayoral race could meet a low turnout.

"I think everything is portending a low voter turnout,” he said.

Edmonton’s total voter turnout was 34.5 per cent in 2013.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. for those who want to vote.