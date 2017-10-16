Edmonton Election: Live results page

Watch this space for election results as they’re provided by the City of Edmonton.

Polls will close at 8 p.m. and the first updates are expected to start arriving by 8:30 p.m., with full unofficial results in by 11 p.m.

As per provincial legislation, election results become official on Friday, Oct 20.

Up for grabs Monday is the mayor’s seat, 12 city council seats, and positions on both the public and the Catholic school boards.