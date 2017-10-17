Edmonton elects first Indigenous councillor in decades

Edmonton has elected its first Indigenous councillor in nearly 50 years.

Aaron Paquette, a Métis artist and writer, gained 23.5 percent of the vote in Ward 4 (as of press time), becoming the first Indigenous councillor since Kiviaq, also know as David Charles Ward, was elected in 1968.

“I’m proud. I’m humbled. It meant a lot to my family obviously and I’m really grateful."

Paquette, who had previously ran for a federal seat for the NDP in Edmonton-Manning, said he hoped his win would help inspire Edmonton’s Indigenous youth.

"The Indigenous youth can look at this and feel like they’re a part of this city. Mostly what it means to me is I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me."

He said for a long time, Edmonton’s north east has been neglected, so he’s looking forward to rolling up his sleeves and putting the ward’s issues back in the spotlight.

“For a long time up here in the north east people have felt like they’re a forgotten corner of the city. So we feel like everyone needs to feel like they’re included.”