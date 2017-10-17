Edmonton ranked 22nd best city in Canada for women to live and work

Edmonton is making progress on being a better city for women to live and work, but we’re still near the bottom of the list, according to a new report.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’ Best and Worst Places to be a Woman in Canada 2017 listed Edmonton as the 18th best city to be a woman in Canada, out of 25. That’s an improvement, albeit slight, from last year’s ranking of 22.

Edmonton scored near the bottom of the list in economic security, education and personal security, but was among the top 10 in health and leadership.

The report says while Edmonton still has one of the largest gender pay gaps in the country, with women earning only 61 per cent on average of what men earn, compared to a national average of 71 per cent.

The report specifically mentions the city’s women leadership program for the improvement when talking about progress.

Sandra Woitas, chair of The Women's Advocacy Voice of Edmonton Committee (WAVE), founded in 2014, said the election of one more woman to city council proves their efforts are working.

“We had more women running, we had more women working on campaigns, and that’s a way of becoming familiar with the political process is … It’s very encouraging,” she said.

While one additional woman may not seem like a huge deal, Kaylin Betteridge , the city’s Women’s Initiative Coordinator, said just the fact that more women are putting their names forward is an improvement.

“I think we saw some really good results through that – quite a few of the women who went through that program ran and did quite well in the election,” she said.

But Woitas said Edmonton’s wage gap, which the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives attributes to a large high-paying blue-collar workforce dominated by men, is still an issue.

“I still find that troubling and I think we have to continue to be vocal,” Woitas said.