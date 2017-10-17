Edmonton's most expensive penthouse comes with a Bentley

The most expensive penthouse currently on the marketplace in Edmonton features 20' ceilings, three decks—and a Bentley.

For a mere $3.1 million you can come home to the top floor of Ultima Condominiums on 103 Street, kick off your shoes in front of one of three fireplaces and have a glass of wine in your bathtub overlooking the Ice District.

You can also park your new car underground.

"This condo has two stalls so we felt one needed a Bentley," said Robert McLeod of McLeod Project Marketing, who is promoting the property, in a press release.

The new 2,558-square foot unit is on sale by Westrich Pacific, the company that recently made headlines for selling a parking stall, also in the Ice District, for an eye-popping $75,000.

“A unit such as this must be seen to be appreciated but most Edmontonians will never get to see the finished product," McLeod.

So, he decided to make a video to promote it.