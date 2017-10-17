Edmonton's Somali community mourns family members lost in Mogadishu attack

Edmonton’s Somali community is mourning the loss of friends and family while looking for ways to help out after Somalia's deadliest terrorist attack left at least 300 dead.

Jibril Ibrahim, President of the Somali Canadian Cultural Society of Edmonton, lost his cousin Hassan Dhuhulow in an explosion that also wounded hundreds in Somali's capital Mogadishu Saturday.

“He was working at the hotel in the area. He was just passing by, walking by,” said Ibrahim. He got the news from his brother, who lives in Mogadishu, on the weekend.

Ibrahim said others in Edmonton's Somali community have been following the news on social media and worrying about who they might know that was killed or hurt in the blast.

“We were feeling kind of helpless, because we are not in the area," he said.

“A lot of connections, a lot of people that I know – Edmontonians have some extended families dying from the attack."

Edmonton’s poet laureate Ahmed “Knowmadic” Ali lost an uncle in the blast, and one of his cousins is missing and presumed dead.

Ali got the news from his mom on the weekend, at the height of his campaign for Edmonton Public School Board trustee.

His family left Somali when he was four years old in 1989 before civil war broke out, and “99 per cent” of his extended family is still there, he said.

“I think more than anything a situation like this should be an education point for North America that terrorist attacks don’t just happen against white people or Christians. It happens in every country,” Ali said.

“Individuals don’t recognize culture, religion, race. They’re evil.”

The military-grade explosives, which officials believe targeted Somalia’s foreign ministry, were concealed in a truck and exploded near a hotel, igniting a nearby fuel tanker and demolishing the building and several others.

Bodies have been difficult to identify because many are dismembered or charred beyond recognition.

Ali said he was “disheartened” to hear of the attack, especially as Somalia is recovering from civil war.

“At the moment I’m just mourning a little bit,” he said. “But it hasn’t really taken away from my spirit, because that’s exactly what people who do that want, and I’m not going to give them that privilege.”

Ibrahim said Edmonton’s Somali community is organizing a vigil, though a date and time has not been set, and he has been in touch with Red Cross to organize a fundraiser.

Somali-Canadians are also rallying the federal government to send help.

Ibrahim said he had been feeling optimistic about his home country since the election of Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as president in February.

“We felt things were getting better over there. That’s what we were thinking until this moment that this came up,” he said.

The Somali government has blamed Islamic militant group al-Shabaab for the attack, though the Al-Qaeda-linked organization has not claimed responsibility.

Ibrahim said he will wait for the investigation to determine who is responsible, but added he has had friends and family members killed by al-Shabaab in Somalia.

“Those guys are evil people, for sure,” Ibrahim said.