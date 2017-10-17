Eight incumbent candidates return for another term after 2017 municipal election

Eight incumbents will return to council for another term after a race that was tight for some.

Scott McKeen of Ward 6 said he was relieved to see his name ahead from the very beginning Monday evening.

“You have all these people volunteer for you and just the tremendous sense of responsibility to them as well, so to win the election is to feel relief that everybody who contributed can feel that sense of accomplishment,” he said.

McKeen said he had given the administration too much of a benefit of the doubt during his previous term but will not do so in the future.

“I’ll be asking more pointed questions and i’m going to be a little bit more skeptical about the answers,” he said. “They have something to prove to me now. Because there were several projects in the greater downtown that were implemented just before or during the campaign that I think cost my campaign a lot of support.”

Until nomination day, Andrew Knack was running unopposed for Ward 1, although the three other opponents did little to put a dent in his victory as he came out winning with more than 67 per cent.

“I’m really excited about how we’re going to continue to provide choice for how people are going to live in all communities, but in particular how we’re going to work on revitalization of our mature communities,” said Knack. “We have a lot of work to do there.”

In his next term as councillor, Knack hopes to progress two big infrastructure pieces on the west end: the west LRT line and a rec centre/library in Lewis Farms.

Tony Caterina of Ward 7 was behind Kris Andreychuk when results started coming in, but Caterina caught up and ended up winning by 165 votes.

The other incumbents returning to council for another term include Bev Esslinger of Ward 2, Ben Henderson of Ward 8, Mike Nickel of Ward 11 and Moe Banga in Ward 12.