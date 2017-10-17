Esslinger no longer sole voice: Women make strides on new Edmonton city council

Returning councillor-elect Bev Esslinger will no longer be the sole woman on council, something she called a "very positive step forward" for the city.

When council reconvenes, she will be joined by Sarah Hamilton, who was elected in Ward 5 Monday night.

“That’s very positive," Esslinger, who was re-elected in Ward 2, told Metro after the unofficial results came in. "I think as a progressive city we want to see more women elected."

But despite a growing number of campaigns to get more women in politics--and a record number of women running this time--we're still a long way from gender parity, she pointed out.

Hamiliton said she was grateful to be a new on city council, and hopes she can help pave the way for more women.

“A lot of groups have worked really hard to bring awareness to this election and the need for diversity,” Hamilton said. “I think the more diversity we have on city council the better it is for the citizens of Edmonton to have different voices on the table," she said.

“I think everything helps. I know there is a lot of work that needs to be done but I think there is also a lot of people’s hard work and effort,” she said.

Lana Cuthbertson, chair of Equal Voice Alberta North, said the number of women candidates was expected.

"We were always really focused on the number of women running which is great," he said. "With so many incumbents, you know strong candidates across the board, two is you know not too surprising."

She said she hopes that all the women who ran for this election, run again.

"I think a lot of women who ran for this election, ran for the first time and I think that we saw the start of a lot of great political careers over this election which is great," she said.

Twenty four women ran for council this time around, making up almost a third of the total 84 candidates.