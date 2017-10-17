'Humbled and proud': Aaron Paquette on winning and becoming first Indigenous councillor in 50 years

Aaron Paquette has already left a mark on Edmonton as an artist, most notably, with the outsize murals he created in Grandin LRT Station to celebrate Indigenous culture back in 2014.

Now, as the new councilor-elect for Ward 4, he's thinking bigger about what he can do for the city.

Paquette, an artist and author, claimed the council seat with 3,455 votes, or 23.4 per cent of the total. It was a crowded field, with 12 people in the race.

Paquette, who is Métis, is the first Indigenous person to sit on council since Kiviaq, also know as David Charles Ward, was elected in 1968.

“I'm proud. I'm humbled. The Indigenous youth can look at this and feel like they’re a part of this city," he told Metro immediately after his Monday night win.

Speaking the next morning, he added that he was proud of the diversity on council.

"What I’m really happy to see now is there’s so many people from so many different backgrounds standing up to seek election. And that obviously just gives us a more robust democracy here in Edmonton,” Paquette said Tuesday.

He said the campaign trail was “fascinating”, and that he learned a lot from Ward 4 residents.

Paquette said some of the top issues he heard knocking on doors was a lack of affordable child care, the ability for middle class families to ends meet, as well as the fiscal challenges seniors face.

“They’ve built this city, they’ve built this country, and now with rising property taxes, they feel they’re being priced out of their own homes,” he said.

He said the city’s north east had to fight for “decades” to get a proper recreational centre, and has been neglected in terms of getting the same level of services, benefits and facilities as the rest of the city.

That challenge is compounded with the high level of residential development in the area.

“We know the infrastructure just hasn’t been prepared for it and now it’s a game of catch up,” Paquette said.

He also heard loud and clear from residents that the city’s north east has to be better connected to the rest of the city via public transit. He believes it’s important to run public transit as a public service.

Paquette said volunteers were the "lifeblood" of his campaign and he wanted to make sure to thank them as well as the residents that voted for him.

He said running as one of 12 candidates was a good experience, and he wanted to commend the other candidates for putting their names forward.

“We bumped into each other quite often at different events, and actually built a bit of camaraderie,” he said.

While he’s focused on representing Ward 4, Paquette noted it’s important to work with all members of council to build a better city.

He believes his past experience as an artist and writer will help in that regard.