Edmonton elects more diverse council for next four years

Edmontonians went to the polls Monday night to vote for a more diverse city council to represent the city for the next four years.

As of press time Monday night, Sarah Hamilton had 35.3 per cent of the vote in Ward 5, meaning Coun. Bev Esslinger, who had a comfortable lead in Ward 2, will no longer be the lone female voice in council chambers.

Aaron Paquette, a Metis artist and writer, gained 23.5 percent of the vote in Ward 4 (as of press time), becoming the first Indigenous councillor since Kiviaq, also know as David Charles Ward, was elected in 1968.

Paquette said he was proud and humbled to be the first Metis councillor.

"The Indigenous youth can look at this and feel like they’re a part of this city. Mostly what it means to me is I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me," he said.

He said he hoped to put the city's northeast back in the spotlight when it comes to civic issues affecting residents.

"For a long time up here in the northeast people have felt like they’re a forgotten corner of the city," he said. "So we feel like everyone needs to feel like they’re included."

But there will be many familiar faces when council reconvenes, most notably Mayor-elect Don Iveson, who sped into an early lead, eventually taking over 70 per cent of the vote.

Meanwhile, returning councillors Andrew Knack in Ward 1, Scott McKeen in Ward 6, Ben Henderson in Ward 8, Michael Walters in Ward 10, and Mike Nickel in Ward 11 all cruised to easy re-elections.

As of press time, it appeared at least one incumbent was going to be unseated, with Ward 3 candidate Dave Loken behind challenger Jon Dziadyk by about 400 votes. Ward 7 Councillor-elect Tony Caterina defeated challenger Kris Andreychuk by less than 200 votes by press time.