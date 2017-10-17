Who are the fresh faces on Edmonton's new city council?

Fresh faces make up at least one quarter of Edmonton’s city council after Monday’s election.

Engineer and businessman Tim Cartmell won a five-way race in Ward 9 that many, including himself, viewed as a toss-up right until the last minute.

“We thought we had a chance but we had no idea whether it was going to come through or not, and are thrilled that it did,” Cartmell said.

The southwest ward was vacated by longtime councillor Bryan Anderson.

At press time, Cartmell – who ran a campaign based around fiscal responsibility and getting more investment for his ward from council – had nearly twice as many votes as second-place candidate Rob Agostinis.

Aaron Paquette, a Metis writer and artist, won a tight 12-way race in Ward 4, a spot vacated by another long-serving councillor, Ed Gibbons.

Sarah Hamilton, who used to work for former mayor Stephen Mandel and won his endorsement during her campaign, won the Ward 5 seat left open by one-term councillor Michael Oshry.

Hamilton said she had an “amazing” volunteer team that worked hard for eight months.

“I’m grateful to my volunteers and I’m grateful to my opponents for putting their name forward and I look forward to working with them,” she said.

John Dziadyk, an urban planner, military officer and author, was leading Ward 3 in a tight race with incumbent Dave Loken at press time.