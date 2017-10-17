With election over, signs must be gone by Thursday night
Party's over
Just like that, the Edmonton election is over—and city officials would like all signs taken down, please.
All candidates must have their signs gone by midnight Thursday or face fines.
Starting Friday, city peace officers will start removing any remaining signs and candidates may be fined up to $250 per sign.
People can call 311 with any concerns about leftover signage.
Officials would like to remind people that cardboard and plastic signs can be recycled, though signs must be seperated from their stakes and large signs must be cut into pieces.