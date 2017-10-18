'A lot of us aren’t heard' Dignity Day provides a platform for people in poverty

Working on beadwork for her granddaughter, Donna Robillard is unrecognizable from eight years ago when she was underweight and struggling with alcoholism.

“I almost died, I hit rock bottom. I went to a treatment centre for a year because I knew 30 days wouldn’t do anything,” Robillard, who is Dene, said Wednesday. She was attending Dignity Day, an event held by the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights to give a platform to people from marginalized communities.

After a life of addiction and sexual abuse, today Robillard can proudly say she is nearly eight years sober and a role model for her grandchildren.

She learned traditional Indigenous beadwork from her daughter six years ago, and hopes to see her granddaughter wear her jewelry when she learns fancy dancing.

She said beadwork distracts her from the hard life she’s lived and strengthens her connection to he culture.

“It makes me feel proud … my little granddaughter’s going to be a dancer. So I’m going to make a little something for her too.”

The day long event recognizes those who have slipped through society’s cracks, including those experiencing poverty, but also people with addictions, disabilities, or facing incarceration or mental health challenges. One of the ways it does that is by providing free booths to low-income artists to sell their work.

Maigan van der Giessen, creative lead at the John Humphrey Centre, said Dignity Day in Edmonton started in 2015 through a conversation with youth on how to end poverty. Solving issues such as affordable housing and accessible health care is just one piece of the poverty puzzle, van der Giessen said.

“How do tackle the stigmas? How do we change this conversation that we’re having around poverty and marginalization in our city? And they thought a really great way to do that would be an art campaign that tells these stories from the eyes of those with those lived experiences.

“It’s allowing the people who are directly impacted be the ones who shift that narrative.”

Growing up as a young Indigenous man in Maskwacis, Chris Carlson struggled to have his voice heard. He faced addiction, lived in poverty, and saw his family and friends battle drugs and gangs.

But art defined a vision for his future, and events like Dignity Day are now helping him find an audience.

“A lot of us aren’t heard … I’ve done probably 500 shows like this where nobody showed up,” he said. “I failed a lot. But failure is a huge part of success.”

He started to take painting seriously after a leg injury prevented him from working as a carpenter, which he says was a new beginning for him, hence his artist name: ‘DayOne’.

Today he channels his experiences growing up into his art, such as his painting of a bear, which represents Indigenous people moving forward from the past, with six teepees representing how the four bands that make up Maskwacis need to stick together.

It’s fitting, as Maskwacis means ‘Bear Hills’ in Cree.