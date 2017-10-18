Alberta facing $3.4-billion health funding shortfall over 10 years: Friends of Medicare

An advocacy group says the federal government’s failure to produce a national healthcare accord is costing Albertans.

Friends of Medicare released a report Wednesday morning – ahead of a series of meetings between provincial health ministers in Edmonton – that it says identifies deficits between the level of funding needed to maintain existing services and the actual funding provided through bilateral agreements with provinces.

Basing projections on nominal GDP growth of four per cent, the report states Alberta will face the fourth largest shortfall, at $3.43 billion over 10 years.

That money could pay for 937 physicians for a decade, or more than 200,000 hip and knee replacements, according to the report.

"At a time when Albertans are told we have limited funds for health care, yet continued population growth and demand for services, we can't allow the federal government to shirk their responsibility," Friends of Medicare Executive Director Sandra Azocar said in a press release.

The federal government failed to reach a national deal after talks last December, and reached a deal with Alberta in March for $1.3 billion over 10 years.

Of that money, Alberta is getting $703.2 million for home care and $586 million for mental health initiatives.