Alberta to install body scanner to help protect staff, inmates at Edmonton jail

EDMONTON — Alberta government and union officials hope a body scanner will help protect inmates and guards at the province's largest jail.

The machine, which can detect weapons and illegal drugs, is to be installed at the Edmonton Remand Centre by December.

The scanner, similar to machines used at airports, is so sensitive it can identify items hidden in a person's body.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says the $580,000 machine will be evaluated over the next year to determine how effective it is.

The remand centre houses an average of more than 1,500 inmates and people awaiting trial each day.

Guy Smith, president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, says it has been asking for a body scanner at the facility for some time.

"The well-being of our members is vital," Smith said Wednesday in a release.

"We look forward to seeing the success of this scanner in reducing weapons, drugs and other illegal imports."

Smith said the union hopes the province will install such machines at other correctional facilities in Alberta.