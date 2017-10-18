Edmonton high school graduation rates at all-time high: New numbers

High school students in Edmonton are graduating in higher numbers than ever before, but their test results still have some catching up to do compared to the rest of the province.

The public school board released standardized testing results on Tuesday, and they show that 81.9 per cent of high school students Edmonton high school students meet "acceptable" standards on the diploma exams, compared to the provincial average of 86.5.

The number of high school students meeting "excellent" standards however, is roughly on par with the province, at almost 12 per cent.

“We recognize that we certainly haven’t achieved complete success,” said Michelle Draper, board chair for Edmonton Public Schools.

“We are going to continue working on our strategies to make sure that our kids are succeeding in all subject areas and also have the clear pathways when they graduate to go on to whatever it is that they're interested in doing.”

She said one of the challenges facing students was the need for extra help.

“There were about 35 per cent of students last year, in 2016/2017 who required special support, that’s a big chunk of our students,” she said. “We have seen that increase over the last six years and it’s been growing steady.”

She said there has also been a 60 per cent increase in English language learners.

“We need to make sure that we are providing support to all our students and especially those that may not be speaking English at home or English isn’t their first language,” she said.

Rate of Graduation all time high

On a positive note, the graduation rate for the Edmonton Public School students is at an all time high at 86 per cent.

Just over half of First Nations, Inuit and Metis students graduated in the 2015/2016 school year, compared to the previous year which saw a graduation rate of 43.3 per cent.

“We are appreciative of all the excellent work that our staff, our teachers do towards ensuring that our students can cross that finish line and graduate,” said Draper.

She said one of the reasons for this increase is the success of the catchment program, where schools that are close to each other work together to offer a consistent method of teaching.