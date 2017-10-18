Dziadyk only candidate to take down an incumbent

As soon as Ward 3 councillor-elect Jon Dziadyk started knocking on doors during the municipal election, he knew it was going to be an uphill battle.

His competitors had large billboards going up, he had received a robocall from one of their campaigns, and would often see their literature in the mailbox for a door he was about to knock on.

“I knew they were utilizing resources I didn’t have access to,” said Dziadyk, a Navy officer and urban planner.

After spending a grand total of $5,500 on his campaign, according to him, he ended up securing his seat on council with 29.1 per cent of the vote, or a total of 4,354 votes.

He knew things were turning around when he started getting recognized in public, partly thanks to his recognizable campaign tee shirts.

“At one point I hit a critical mass … when people started recognizing me at grocery stores or coffee shops,” Dziadyk said. “A lot of the time when people would see me wearing the shirt they didn’t know it was me. They would say ‘I’m voting for that guy’. And I would say ‘hey, I am that guy!’

He said he saved money on his campaign by not renting out a campaign office and utilizing free space in the ward for social functions.

While he campaigned on the idea of ‘north side neglect’, Dziadyk said he’s looking forward to working with the rest of council.

“I’m going to be a team player – I’m not pinning the north side against the rest of the city,” he said.

Having said that, he said infrastructure issues in the north will be his first priority, mentioning the intersection of 112 Street and 167 Avenue, and Beaumaris Lake, which both need upgrading.

Dziadyk said his military history will help him connect with veterans, EMS and police, and his planning background will help with municipal issues.

“I always view civic infrastructure through the lens of an urban planner,” he said. “What I like about this council is we have a diversity of backgrounds – we have an artist, an engineer, among other professions.”

He said plans on spending a lot of time in the ward.