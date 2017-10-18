Edmonton gets federal approval for four supervised consumption sites

Edmonton and Lethbridge are the first cities in Alberta to get approval for supervised consumption sites.

Health Canada officially gave the green light to five sites in Alberta on Wednesday, including four in Edmonton.

AMSISE (Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services Edmonton) applied for the community-based Edmonton sites at Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Community Services, the George Spady Centre.

The sites are slated to open late this year or early in 2018.

The fourth site, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, is expected to open in Spring 2018.

“Today is an important step forward for Alberta but there is much more work to do,” said Elaine Hyshka with the Minister’s Opioid Emergency Response Commission.

In its community consultation, AMSISE held six open houses, knocked on 850 doors and met with community leagues, police, business associations and substance users.

Their survey of 1,869 Edmontonians found 81 per cent agreed with integrating supervised consumption services into inner-city agencies.