‘The heart of this building’: Northlands Coliseum gets ready to host one last Canadian Finals Rodeo

For Ponoka steer wrestler Chance Butterfield, Northlands Coliseum is filled with memories of watching his parents riding in the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

“I remember sitting high in the steer wrestling box and watching my dad compete, and he'd nod his head, knowing that someday I wanted to be in his position here,” Butterfield said.

Now the Coliseum is getting ready to host one last rodeo, after 44 years of crowning rodeo champions and bringing big city and small town Albertans together.

Butterfield, now a 31-year-old rodeo professional, is among the cowboys and girls coming back for one last ride.

"It’s been a pretty heavy experience actually just being here now. Just knowing this is going to be the last year and CFR is going to be the last event held here," he said.

In September, the City of Edmonton decided to shutter the Northlands Coliseum, as it was no longer cost-effective to keep the location open for events.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Tim Reid, president and CEO of Northlands. “It’s bitter in the fact that we say goodbye to something we have invested 44 years in, something that is so close to Northlands but it’s sweet in the fact that we get to do it one more time.”

Reid said there was talks of the CFR moving to Saskatoon but they worked it out with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) to keep it here for one more year.

There will be other events happening at the Coliseum but he said nothing compares to the five-day event that brings $50 million into the city every year.

“The CFR was always the largest economic driver that we had in this building,” he said. “For those that have been here for many years this will be the last opportunity to experience really something that has been the heart of this building.”

CPRA representative Jeff Robson said they will use this last rodeo to celebrate history.

“It’s kinda shocking to think back to all the memories for myself and others included,” he said.”The money that’s been won, the heart aches, the pains, the sorrow, there is such a big range of emotions.”

Robson said they don’t know where the CFR would go next as it’s still early and no negotiations have started yet although they are exploring a number of opportunities.

“We are pretty jaded,” he said. “We have 44 years of fantastic relationship so we need to really build on the relationship and that takes time.”

CFR and Farm Fair take place Nov. 8 to 12 at the Northlands Coliseum with events like bareback, steer wrestling and riding, roping, bull riding and barrel racing.