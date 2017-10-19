Edmonton homicide numbers on track to surpass 2016: Police Commission

While homicide numbers are relatively stable compared to last year, the Edmonton Police Service has seen fewer incidents downtown and a spike in files in north Edmonton.

At an Edmonton Police Commission meeting update Thursday, Insp. Carlos Cardoso with the Major Crimes Unit said Edmonton has seen 39 homicides year to date, compared to 33 this time last year.

Based on that number, police say it’s “reasonable to suggest” this year’s numbers will exceed 2016's.

The number of homicides downtown has decreased from 10 in 2016 to four in 2017 so far, while they’ve seen a spike from seven to 12 in Northeast Division and from eight to 12 in Northwest Division.

In total, 62 per cent of homicides in 2017 occurred in Northwest and Northeast Divisions. Part of that could be due to a recent boundary change.

“We’ve taken over areas that probably have a higher crime rate,” Cardoso said. “Northwest was developed and northeast boundaries became a little bit further south. As a result of that, downtown numbers came down but northeast numbers came up.”

In 2017, police have laid charges in 24 cases, with 15 still under investigation. Cardoso said strong suspects have been identified in seven of those files, and he anticipates several suspicious deaths will add to the numbers in the coming months.

“We’d like to have a 100 per cent clearance rate, but I think that’s a manifestation of the complexity of the files we’re dealing with now,” Chief Rod Knecht told media after the meeting.

Typically, October and November see a spike in homicides, with the first three months of the year starting slow, and then a consistent rise throughout the year.

“I’m hoping that’s not the case this year because we did see an increase in homicides the first three or four months then sort of levelled off for a little while and now we’re hitting the 40 mark,” Knecht said. “And we’ve still got a couple months to go.”

Last year was the first year the service laid manslaughter charges related to the sale of fentanyl (two in total). This year, they have laid one similar charge thus far.