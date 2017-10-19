'It’s still happening today': TB expert honoured for dedication to disease

Over the course of her roughly 30 years as a global expert in tuberculosis, Dr. Anne Fanning has left a mark on thousands of lives. But there’s one patient that she says will always stand out in her mind.

“The thing that epitomizes what I think this disease represents, was the last patient I saw, a residential school survivor who got his TB in that residential school,” Fanning recalled.

Fanning was instrumental in designing the Edmonton TB Clinic, and devoted her career to helping people battling the infectious bacterial disease.

“As he told his story … I thought this guy was born the same year I was, and I was born with that proverbial silver spoon in my mouth. And he was born in a community that was stressed, remote, and spent something like 14 years in the residential school.”

That particular case was an example of how tuberculosis disproportionally affects people in vulnerable and isolated communities, a situation Fanning learned early on in her career. About one-third of her patients were First Nations or Metis, many of whom travelled south to Edmonton for treatement.

For her dedication to the cause, Manning was recognized with the Alberta Order of Excellence on Thursday.

Fanning spent more than 30 years with the university's Department of Medicine caring for tuberculosis patients, and helped create a program that ensured spaces for Indigenous students.

From 1987 to 1996, Fanning was director of tuberculosis for Alberta Health, until she was laid off by the Ralph Klein government.

She subsequently took a one-year appointment with the World Health Organization in Geneva, which contributed to her global perspective on the disease.

The developed world has made tremendous progress in reducing the harm caused by TB. Prior to the 1950s, people often died of the disease within two to three years. When the drug Rifampicin was introduced in the 1970s, it reduced the treatment time from 18 to six months.

The disease is still common in Asia and Africa, which means Canadian immigrants face a higher rate of infection. In some cases, they are infected at an early age but the disease only manifests through symptoms later on.

“It’s a global issue. We have patches of it in Canada, and we tend to forget we have a problem because it’s out of sight out of mind,” Fanning said.

The problem is particularly acute in the north, which Fanning attributes to a lack of access to healthcare and a lack of education.

“Historically TB was not a problem in the north until the white guy came and brought his infections from Europe … It devastated them, and it’s still happening today,” Fanning said. “Right now, this year in Inuvik, the rate of TB is in the order of 300 per 100,000 people.”

Compare that to the national rate of five per 100,000 people. If you look at non-foreign born and non-First Nations people only, the number drops to less than one.

“There’s really no excuse. This is a totally treatable disease … And it’s in the places that are least able to manage the disease,” Fanning said.

While Fanning is retired, she still speaks on the topic and continues to advocate for the United Nation’s Sustainable Goals, which aims to end the "global epidemic” of tuberculosis by 2030.

Fanning said she’s grateful for the recognition and for her career.