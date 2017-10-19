Let the robots bake cake: Edmonton brothers learn wacky skills on new YouTube series

Building a robot is no piece of cake.

Stephen Robinson and his brother Lindsay have put in a considerable amount of time assembling a robot that can bake them a rich dessert for their YouTube web series.

“There’s probably been literally 300 hours and probably $2,000 invested into this thing. It is crazy,” Stephen said.

The baking robot will be showcased in Episode 2 of the series How to Learn Anything.

The series was financed by a $50,000 Telus Storyhive grant they won after Stephen completed a Rubik’s cube in mid-air while skydiving.

Now, outrageous stunts have become his life.

Other skills he honed for the series include playing piano while eating the world's hottest pepper, climbing a mountain to dance on top of it, and taking a full-size remote control car off a jump while doing the splits.

The car clip recently won People’s Choice Award at Edmonton Short Film Festival.

“It’s a rollercoaster ride of emotions,” Stephen said. “You feel like a genius for a little bit, and then all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m completely wrong and I just spent 40 hours building this thing that doesn’t solve the problem I’m trying to solve.' ”

The stunting stemmed from Stephen’s “fear of missing out” and desire to keep a life free of dull routines.

It evolved into a project called 52 Skillz, where he learned something new each week.

The brothers lived on the cheap for six months to go full-time with How to Learn Everything, committing themselves to up to 70 hours of work per week learning new and unusual skills by researching and talking to experts.

Stephen described the experience as being “like going to university for random skills.”

“It’s an amazing hobby but holy smokes you need to have persistence,” he said.

The brothers are expanding their brand by offering workshops to inspire other people to face their fears and take on new challenges.

“My hope is that people watch that content and say, ‘I really want to finally learn guitar or finally pick up the Rubik’s cube,’ or whatever people have been telling themselves that they’re going to do for so long ... because it feels amazing.”