New councillor-elect Tim Cartmell ready to get to work

On Monday the residents of Ward 9 overwhelmingly chose engineer Tim Cartmell from a strong field of five candidates to succeed longtime councillor Bryan Anderson.

Speaking to Metro Tuesday, still tired, but euphoric, the councillor-elect said he is ready to jump into the issues he committed to during his campaign.

“I look forward to transitioning from, I guess, talking about the issues and talking about a plan and actually getting down to doing something,” he said. “Getting involved in the work. Getting to a point where we actually activate some solutions as we get into policy.”

The professional civil engineer plans to focus on photo radar, infill and LRT, issues he believes are “ some of those more top of the mind things that people want to see some action on.”

Specifically, Cartmell said he did not agree with photo radar and preferred Bus Rapid Transit to LRT.

“Well LRT is really expensive and cumbersome to develop, so we don't really get to the edges (of the city) where we really need a mass transit solution in time,” he said.

He said the communities on the edges of his ward, like Heritage Valley, Allard, Chappelle Gardens, are very dense neighbourhoods, but don't have much of a transit system.

"Because LRT can’t catch up, we should migrate to BRT at least as an interim measure and try to get transit out further faster and yet save some money.”

He also said they need to review the policies on photo radar as he doesn’t believe it’s really about safety.

“Taking a photo of a correctable action and sending it after the fact, that doesn’t really lends itself to safety very much,” he said.

Cartmell was elected with 41.37 per cent of the vote, beating out Rob Agostinis.

Cartmell was born and raised in Edmonton. He has a BSc. in civil engineering and another degree in engineer management. He went from being an engineering consultant for 30 years to owning a small business.

He said he has volunteered extensively and has always been available when the city was looking for public engagement in projects like the Rec. Centre, Lillian Osborne Community Theatre and various transit and transportation initiatives and studies.