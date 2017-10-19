New metal detectors installed at Edmonton City Hall

Walking into Edmonton council chambers will soon require a pass through security, after four new metal detectors were installed this week.

Back in March city council voted to let administration decide whether to boost security, a controversial topic of debate since councillors got a report from administration in 2016 that found some city staff felt unsafe presenting at council.

City officials said in a release Thursday that the implementation of the scanners and a new bag check policy had been in the works for several months, and had no connection to the recent attack on Jasper Avenue.

“There may be slight delays for the public as we introduce these changes to the entry process,” City Manager Linda Cochrane said in the release.

“We hope the public will be patient and understand that the screening change will improve the Council and Council Committee meeting experience.”

The reaction from the public has been mixed.

Netta Phillet, who is often at City Hall to staff a booth for a local advocacy group, worried more security would discourage the public from attending council.

“I think it’s an overreaction, it’s overkill..I think we are being ruled by fear and this is part of that," she said.

Others like Ryan Madej, who works in the area, was more understanding.

“Especially when it comes to issues, things that are maybe kind of sensitive, it might not be such a bad idea,” he said. “But in some ways these things get thrown out of proportion and they go a little too far.”

The report recommending more security said buying four portable metal detectors would cost about $40,000.

Starting Oct 31 all members of the public attending council and committee meetings will have to go through security.

Visitors are asked to arrive 5-10 minutes early, and will be required to empty their pockets of metal objects and place them in a container provided.

Backpacks, bags, luggage, large purses and other items may be inspected visually as part of the screening process.