Renovated Bissell Centre will boost long-term services for vulnerable Edmontonians

As the Bissell Centre gets ready for renovations, they're taking steps to reduce the impact of temporarily closing their drop-in centre on Edmonton’s inner city population.

The drop-in centre, which is located in the Bissell Centre’s west building, will be closed until the end of February.

“In the interim, we’ve partnered with the Mustard Seed, who is just down the street, and we’re providing our drop-in services within their facility,” said Gary St. Amand, Bissell Centre CEO.

“We’re really pleased to be able to do that, because cold weather is coming and we wanted to make sure we can continue to provide support for our folks,” he added.

However, there will be changes. Instead of operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week, the service will only open for the morning, and no longer on Saturdays.

The Bissell Centre is still trying to find a partner to provide laundry and shower services in the inner city.

In the heart of winter, clients can expect the temporary drop-in centre to stay open longer.

“When the days are cold, when we get to -20, we will open all day. We’re going to make sure that if the weather gets extreme, we’re not leaving people outside,” St. Amand said.

The renovation will allow the Bissell Centre to include more of their long-term supportive services in the drop-in centre when it reopens, such as for housing, employment, and FASD and mental health supports.

The renovated drop-in centre will include more meeting rooms, more one on one services and a community kitchen.

“We can not only help folks find some food, but actually learn those skills,” St. Amand said.

The renovation was prompted by a three-year study looking at where The Bissell Centre can do better.

"While we were really doing a great job of helping folks find an opportunity to connect with some of those basic needs services … the study really highlighted that we can do a better job of connecting people to those long-term services,” St. Amand said.